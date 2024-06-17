Drag Race’s Gottmik reacts to joke theft accusations in roast

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 queen Gottmik has responded to accusations of joke theft after her roast in the latest episode.

For the queens’ sixth maxi-challenge, Ru tasked them with roasting each other on stage for the episode’s National Drag Convention.

“As drag queens, we need to come together to support the freedom of speech, the freedom of expression and the freedom to read a bitch to filth,” Ru explains early in the ep.

Ultimately, the roast was a very strong one. You can watch the roast in full below:

However when All Stars 9 favourite Gottmik took the podium, people realized they’d heard many of her jokes before.

The jokes were extremely similar to US comedian Nikki Glaser’s jokes from Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts.

Taking aim at Angeria Paris VanMichael, Gottmik told her, “Girl, I’m not gonna stand up here and badmouth you because clearly God already has.”

But in 2016, Nikki Glaser told singer-songwriter Jewel the same thing at Comedy Central’s Rob Lowe roast.

“Jewel, I don’t want to badmouth you since God already did,” Nikki said.

When making fun of Plastique Tiara, Gottmik pinched a joke Nikki made at Bruce Willis’ 2018 Comedy Central roast.

“You guys, if you didn’t know, her resume is insane! Influencer, dancer, actor… you name it, she’s f__ked it,” the Snatch Game winner exclaimed.

In 2018, Nikki Glaser said of Cybill Shepherd, “Her resume is insane. If you look at it, it’s just like: model, actor, singer… you name it, she’s f__ked it.”

Also, Gottmik told All Stars 9 sister Shannel, “You are consistently fighting the war against homophobia… and subtlety, clearly.”

However, in 2016, Nikki Glaser told comic and former army guy Rob Riggle, “Rob, I want to thank you so much for fighting the war against terrorism and subtlety.”

On the All Stars 9 roast, Gottmik told Nina West, “Girl, for real, your run in Hairspray was truly the best… you could do.”

During Comedy Central’s Alec Baldwin roast in 2019, Nikki told actor Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace was really the best… you could do.”

‘Nikki is my queen’

After the episode, Drag Race fans posted about hearing the same jokes before.

“Lots of queens take jokes from the Comedy Central roasts, but every single joke was wild. I was a Nikki Glaser fan so I knew every single one. Gottmik, I still love you, but this was not your week,” one person said.

Another wrote, “We’ve all heard repurposed jokes on Drag Race, but this is…lol.”

“What makes it worse is that Nikki’s delivery was better across the board,” another person said.

Gottmik responded in a post Twitter X admitting she ~reworked~ the jokes for her All Stars 9 set.

“Wait, do you guys think everyone wrote their jokes!? lol Nikki is my queen so reworking a few of her jokes was a DUH for me. Love her,” Gottmik wrote.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is streaming in Australia on Stan.

Wait do you guys think everyone wrote their jokes!? loll Nikki is my queen so reworking a few of her jokes was a DUH for me love her — Gottmik (@gottmik) June 14, 2024

