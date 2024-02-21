Drag Race winner flies to NZ as new Down Under tea spills

US RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Colby has arrived in New Zealand as fresh tea spills about season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Season four’s Aussie contingent of queens – from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – flew to Auckland on Friday (February 16). They’re now filming over there with their New Zealand sisters.

But gossip has circulated for a few months about RuPaul’s future as Down Under host. Once sources confirmed the filming dates, it appeared unlikely Ru could finish the season before his book tour started back in the US.

Last week, RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Willam said it all out loud on her and Alaska’s Race Chaser podcast.

The pair were discussing UK vs the World, which stars our Down Under runner-up Hannah Conda.

Willam said, “Those Australian girls already know [RuPaul] because she judged down there.

“But not anymore, she’s leaving and that’s tea. You heard it from Race Chaser.

“Michelle Visage is the new host and Sasha Colby is the Michelle Visage now.”

Drag Race winner Sasha Colby films on Drag Race Down Under

Sasha Colby, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 in the US, has now confirmed she’s in Auckland.

The drag performer posted to Instagram from Auckland Airport after the very long flight.

Aussie Rhys Nicholson is also on a break from their Australian touring and is in Auckland to film.

New Zealand queer news outlet Your Ex has heard from Down Under sources in Auckland who confirmed Michelle and Rhys are on the judging panel.

Sasha Colby is booked and busy. She has to fly to Canada for the first two dates on the start of her Stripped Tour just a week and a half into Down Under‘s filming.

She’s performing in Calgary and Vancouver on February 29 and March 1, before a month-long calendar of tour dates in the US.

And as for RuPaul, the New Zealand news outlet has reported Ru will still fly to New Zealand to participate in Down Under season four, but for how much of the season?

We can’t wait to see how this all turns out when RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under streams in Australia on Stan later in the year.

