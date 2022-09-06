Drag Race UK’s first trans queen is making herstory

Trans queen Dakota Schiffer is joining the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Dakota Schiffer, 22, is the series’ first transgender contestant and said she was excited to represent her community.
In her first interview with the BBC, Dakota spoke of her journey to finding “trans joy”.
Growing up, Dakota was bullied at school for “being too feminine”.
“That was really tough and can really affect a person and their self-esteem,” she said.
“It certainly did mine. I remember thinking, ‘What did I do? This is just who I am.’
“I just think about me being a kid and being told how much about me was wrong and I was what, three, five, six? What kid wants to hear that? I wasn’t hurting anyone. That’s hard.”
As a teenager, Dakota began to experiment with drag.
She said this helped her understand more about her gender identity – and she later came out as trans.
Dakota Schiffer wants to show ‘trans community and trans joy’
Since embracing her identity, Dakota is making herstory as Drag Race UK’s first trans contestant.
“I am so excited to be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four,” she said.
Dakota said she was excited to represent her community in a positive light- something she said was lacking in the media.
“It’s exciting to be able to represent my community in a lovely, positive way, which we don’t get given enough opportunities to do.
“So much about being trans – in the media and the negative, sometimes aggressive conversations around our identities – can make it feel very bleak.
“I’m excited to show trans community and trans joy.”
