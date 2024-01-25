Drag Race UK vs the World: Tom Daley, Kim Petras set to guest judge

In anticipation of the series premiere of Drag Race UK vs the World, the guest judges set to join Mama Ru have been ru-vealed.

The following celebrities and Drag Race super fans will join Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton at the judges’s table:

Actor and Fashion model, Adwoa Aboah

Comedian, writer and presenter, Katherine Ryan

Singer-songwriter, Kim Petras

Professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge, Motsi Mabuse

Actor and presenter, Richard E Grant

Singer, musician and actor, Self Esteem

Team GB diver and Olympic gold medallist, Tom Daley OBE

When asked about her time at RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Adwoa Aboah says: “It was a privilege and joy to be a part of something so stunning! The judges, the Queens… it was by far one of my most glamorous and hysterical days yet!”

Tom Daley said: “I am the biggest Drag Race fan. It’s the most iconic show on TV with so many one liners that’ve made it into my daily dialogue. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m finally going to be a guest judge! After all, Drag Race is the Olympics of drag. But what shall I wear? Red wig and a silver dress? I don’t think.”

Katherine Ryan said: “Joining Ru and my fellow judges on the panel was everything I’d hoped for and more. I’m such a fan of the show and the queens were even more breath-taking in person. The show brings so much joy and I’d be back in a heartbeat!”

Kim Petras said: “This is a pinch me moment, I love drag race and everything the show represents. The queens were even more beautiful in person. Thank you for having me Ru – I had so much fun.”

Additionally, singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald and TV personality Sinitta will be joining Ru for Snatch Game.

The latest season of Drag Race UK vs the World is particularly exciting for fans down under, with Hannah Conda set to represent Australia on the main stage.

The full list of Queens featuring in Drag Race UK vs the World are below:

International Queens

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha – Spain

Hannah Conda – Australia

Keta Minaj – Holland

La Grande Dame – France

Marina Summers – Philippines

Mayhem Miller – United States of America

Scarlet Envy – United States of America

And they will be competing against Drag Race UK Queens;

From luscious Leicester Gothy Kendoll – series 1

This Queen of Clapham is far from common its Tia Kofi – series 2

It’s the spicy Angel of the North, representing Newcastle Choriza May – series 3

And finally the Belfast belle Jonbers Blonde – series 4.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 is streaming in Australia on Stan from February 10.

