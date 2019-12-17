Drag Race UK star The Vivienne got married at an iconic gay club

Condragulations to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, who tied the knot with partner David Ludlow last weekend.

Viv revealed on Instagram the ceremony took place at Heaven Nightclub in London, the home of the city’s legendary G-A-Y club night.

The drag star thanked the club’s owner Jeremy Joseph for putting on the event.

“This has been the most amazing day,” Viv wrote.

“I cannot thank @jeremy_joseph enough. You’ve made it amazing.”

The couple both wore navy suits at their nuptials, which were the 40-year-old nightclub’s first wedding.

Viv and David’s five-tiered wedding cake was covered with spikes, skulls and a colourful array of flowers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race all-star Chad Michaels performed at the wedding as Cher and also officiated the couple’s wedding.

See The Vivienne’s wedding photos below:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by THE Vivienne (@thevivienne_) on Dec 15, 2019 at 11:39am PST

The Vivienne beat Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz to the win in the finale of Drag Race UK on November 21.

Last month, the BBC announced the British spinoff will return for a second season before the first had finished.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream in Australia on Stan.

