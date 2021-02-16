Drag Race UK star Joe Black reveals H&M’s response to RuPaul rant

Eliminated RuPaul’s Drag Race UK performer Joe Black has revealed how H&M responded to RuPaul’s instantly-iconic rant about her “off the rack” look.

On the latest episode, RuPaul unleashed on a few queens, including Joe, for their lacklustre runway looks.

“That outfit off the rack was a huge disappointment to me,” Ru told Joe.

“That’s what everyday people do, and you should know that because you are a star.

“This goes to all of you up here: if it is from H&M then you better glitter the fuck out of it and make it something special.

“We’re looking for Great Britain’s Next Superstar, don’t waste my time.

“I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M!”

Following the episode airing on Friday, Joe revealed on Twitter he received a Valentine’s Day present from H&M.

The delivery included flowers and a cake with the words, “Roses are red, violets are blue, we loved your fit, don’t listen to Ru!”

“I will be your Valentine!” Joe tweeted.

“Thank you for the beautiful cake and roses. When this appeared at my door I… Yeah. Overwhelmed. Gorgeous.”

Yes @hm – I will be your Valentine! Thank you for the beautiful cake and roses. When this appeared at my door I… yeah. Overwhelmed. Gorgeous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ou9Fh6bCWq — Joe Black (@misterjoeblack) February 14, 2021

RuPaul blames being ‘locked up in quarantine for two weeks’ for Drag Race UK

RuPaul’s rant instantly spawned a torrent of memes online after the Drag Race UK episode aired in Australia on Friday.

Daniel Andrews shutting down non-essential retail for lockdown 3.0. pic.twitter.com/dWblQMPW2Z — Tara Watson (@tara_watson_) February 13, 2021

Michelle Visage also weighed in, responding to fans on Twitter.

Hold up. This has NOTHING to do with money. At all. Ever. You do NOT get to turn this into YOUR narrative https://t.co/FnM0MliOPO — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 11, 2021

COMPLETELY — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 11, 2021

Later in the episode, RuPaul spoke to the queens addressing the outburst.

“I want you to know that if I was little too hard on you earlier, it’s because I see so much potential in each of you,” Ru said.

“And if nothing else, these times have taught us to seize the day. Carpe diem, darling!

“Look around you, look at the past winners, look at what you are doing right now and make it happen.

“Plus, Mama Ru was locked up in quarantine for two weeks, so that might have a little something to do with it.”

