Drag Race UK fans petition to send ‘Frock Destroyers’ to Eurovision

Thousands of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans want the Frock Destroyers girl group to represent the UK in the next Eurovision Song Contest.

On the last episode of Drag Race UK, the remaining six queens were split into two girl groups.

Each group member performed their own verses in the pop banger “Break Up (Bye Bye)”.

The group Frock Destroyers – Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina de Campo – ended up winning the challenge. Their version of the song has been so successful it’s reached the Top 5 on iTunes.

Now over 4,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to send the queens to Eurovision next year.

“The UK has long suffered dreadful entries that are not a true representation of our country, providing dreadful results,” petitioner Wolfgang Ludwig wrote.

“Loveable Chip Shop Bird @bagachipz is a true representation of British humour in every sense, one of the most relatable and loveable people to grace our sets.

“@bluhydrangea_ represents a clear divide in levels of progress when it comes to acceptance of diversity between UK and Ireland and not letting it stop you be who you are.

“@divinadecampo our lovable ‘misfit’ representing all those that feel they don’t belong somewhere, showing that being yourself needn’t be a thing that holds you back!”

‘Each Drag Race UK queen represents our country’

Ludwig said the art of drag has been a part of British culture for hundreds of years, dating back to Shakespearean theatre.

“Each queen represents our country, as well as important issues they and we are fighting for, in their own way,” he wrote.

“But together, in the face of adversity they’ve experienced… they’re now the stars of a BBC show, they reached top 3 on iTunes and top 10 of the radio charts.

“[And] thousands of people wanting them to represent this country.”

