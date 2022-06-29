Drag Race UK could be set for an Absolutely Fabulous guest judge

After years of trying to secure this iconic UK actress, rumours are circulating that Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley will join Drag Race UK Season Four.

Producers of Drag Race UK have allegedly been in negotiations for Joanna Lumley to appear as a judge for several seasons.

And now our Drag Race dreams could be coming true.

An Absolutely Fabulous judge!

Dame Joanna Lumley is undoubtedly a British film and television icon.

She is of course most well known for her role as Patsy Stone in the hit TV series Absolutely Fabulous.

Her iconic portrayal of the pill-popping boozehound is still revered years after the show finished production.

It’s no wonder producers were keen to secure her on the Drag Race UK judging panel.

After years of negotiations, stalled by the pandemic, inside sources say the star will appear as a guest judge on season four.

“Everyone is so excited that they managed to make it happen. Joanna is easily one of the best signings in the show’s history” they said.

“She’s a bona fide legend and national treasure.”

Joanna Lumley is rumoured to have already filmed her appearance earlier this year.

Much to the awe of the starstruck contestants.

Also joining the judging panel for season four will be returning guest judge Mel B.

The famous Spice Girl was also confirmed recently to replace Leona Lewis on season two of Queen Of The Universe.

Drag UK Season Four was announced on October 27, 2021, by BBC Three via their official Instagram account.

It is believed filming for the season commenced in February earlier this year.

An air date for the season has yet to be announced.