Drag Race trio headlining first Bay Pride in Wynnum

Three of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under are heading to Brisbane’s bayside to headline the first ever Bay Pride next month.

The Wynnum Fringe Festival runs from November 15 until December 3. Tickets are on sale for the festival’s big program of arts and culture events across Wynnum and Manly, half an hour from Brisbane.

And on November 26, the inaugural free Bay Pride event is taking over the Wynnum Fringe Garden, located at George Clayton Park in Manly.

That morning, all are welcome to join the first loud and colourful Pride March along Pandannus Beach.

Pridegoers can register for free entry to the family-friendly Fair Day.

There’s free entertainment all day on the Outdoor Stage. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queens Gabriella Labucci, Faux Fur and Ivory Glaze (pictured top) on the lineup.

Bay Pride will also host the Makers Market, with pride-inspired products, clothing and homewares on sale.

Ticketed events inside the festival’s Wonderland Spiegeltent include the Pride Variety Show, sapphic cabaret Lesbian Love Stories and sexy ancient Greece comedy circus Godz (pictured below).

Bay Pride is on November 26 as part of the Wynnum Fringe Festival. To find out more and register for free entry to Fair Day, visit the website.

Locals come together to create first Bay Pride

Tony Tranter is a host on local radio station Bay FM 100.3. He’s proudly the creative director of Bay Pride and says the bayside really needs the event.

“There are many glorious queer people and businesses in our community who deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

The inaugural Bay Pride also has the full support of Wynnum Fringe festival director Tom Oliver. He says next month’s inaugural event is a huge leap forward for the local community.

“A fringe festival should be the most inclusive and diverse place to be, and here we are, the first Bay Pride,” he said.

