Drag Race stars rally to support Tia Kofi after hateful abuse

Tia Kofi’s drag sisters have rallied to support the Drag Race UK vs the World winner after she copped vile abuse following the finale.

UK queen Tia was crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two over the weekend.

The finale was a real nail-biter, with Tia and Aussie Hannah Conda ending up in the final lip sync together.

The pair earlier beat France’s La Grande Dame and the Philippines’ Marina Summers in the series of lip sync eliminations.

But online in the Drag Race fandom, things took a dark turn after the result was announced.

The usual “my favourite was robbed” discourse escalated into some very nasty – and racist – abuse against Tia.

Tia herself responded to one post on Twitter X that was so disgusting the account holder was suspended for it.

She wrote, “Let’s not. For real though, let’s absolutely not do this. At all. Ever again.

“Drag is meant to fun, enjoyable and entertaining. Do not behave like this.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race queens call out the hate

Finalist Marina Summers also called on her fans to support Tia.

“I am so proud of each of my sisters for putting out an amazing season for everyone to enjoy,” Marina wrote on X.

“I would appreciate if everyone show the same amount of love and respect I have for these amazing queens.

“@TiaKofi is an amazing person with the kindest heart who doesn’t deserve any form of hate. And that goes to ALL of my UKVTW 2 Sisters.

“This should be a time to celebrate. This is drag. We should ENJOY it!

“No need to discredit anyone here divas. Spread love, tip my girls, buy their merch, listen to their music and go see us in our shows!”

Other season two queens also hit out at the “disgraceful” comments in fiery posts of their own.

Hello loves! It’s been a wild 24 or so hours since the Finale of @dragraceukbbc I am so proud of each of my sisters for putting out an amazing season for everyone to enjoy. And I would appreciate if everyone show the same amount of love and respect I have for these amazing queens… pic.twitter.com/LNi6Bjnu7I — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) March 31, 2024

Couldn’t fit all this into one tweet. Please be kind!!! Sending love to our new QUEEN of the MotherTucking World @TiaKofi ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MlbBIR4bNO — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) April 1, 2024

I don’t care if ur a fan. If I see one nasty disgusting racist comment you will be dealt with, baby. 🫶 this Miss Congeniality comes with extra trans violence and will defend her friends no matter what. — Arantxa Congenial-La Mancha (@arantxaclm) April 1, 2024

If u are sharing hate because of last night’s result, u have no space in the world of love & fun we’ve created through Drag. Some comments we’ve seen are DISGRACEFUL, u should be ashamed. Have a favourite & send them ❤️ without bringing other’s spirit down. Karma will get u. — Choriza May (@chorizamay) March 30, 2024

Tia Kofi reacts to Drag Race win

After the Drag Race UK vs the World win, Tia said, “It means the world to me to win, it’s the perfect culmination of years of dedicating myself to drag and working hard at myself inside and outside.

“The one thing that watching the show taught me about myself was that even in hard times, I can still put a brave face on it.

“Aside from that, I feel like being the first winner of colour in the UK is game-changing. To give people who look like me that representation, it’s really special, and something that I take extremely seriously.

“I want to be that beacon that shows we can all, no matter where we come from or what we look like, achieve our dreams.”

