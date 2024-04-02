Screen

Drag Race stars rally to support Tia Kofi after hateful abuse

Tia Kofi on RuPaul's Drag Race vs the World
Image: BBC

Tia Kofi’s drag sisters have rallied to support the Drag Race UK vs the World winner after she copped vile abuse following the finale.

UK queen Tia was crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two over the weekend.

The finale was a real nail-biter, with Tia and Aussie Hannah Conda ending up in the final lip sync together.

The pair earlier beat France’s La Grande Dame and the Philippines’ Marina Summers in the series of lip sync eliminations.

But online in the Drag Race fandom, things took a dark turn after the result was announced.

The usual “my favourite was robbed” discourse escalated into some very nasty – and racist – abuse against Tia.

Tia herself responded to one post on Twitter X that was so disgusting the account holder was suspended for it.

She wrote, “Let’s not. For real though, let’s absolutely not do this. At all. Ever again.

“Drag is meant to fun, enjoyable and entertaining. Do not behave like this.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race queens call out the hate

Finalist Marina Summers also called on her fans to support Tia.

“I am so proud of each of my sisters for putting out an amazing season for everyone to enjoy,” Marina wrote on X.

“I would appreciate if everyone show the same amount of love and respect I have for these amazing queens.

“@TiaKofi is an amazing person with the kindest heart who doesn’t deserve any form of hate. And that goes to ALL of my UKVTW 2 Sisters.

“This should be a time to celebrate. This is drag. We should ENJOY it!

“No need to discredit anyone here divas. Spread love, tip my girls, buy their merch, listen to their music and go see us in our shows!”

Other season two queens also hit out at the “disgraceful” comments in fiery posts of their own.

Tia Kofi reacts to Drag Race win

After the Drag Race UK vs the World win, Tia said, “It means the world to me to win, it’s the perfect culmination of years of dedicating myself to drag and working hard at myself inside and outside.

“The one thing that watching the show taught me about myself was that even in hard times, I can still put a brave face on it.

“Aside from that, I feel like being the first winner of colour in the UK is game-changing. To give people who look like me that representation, it’s really special, and something that I take extremely seriously.

“I want to be that beacon that shows we can all, no matter where we come from or what we look like, achieve our dreams.”

Lots more on Drag Race:

Watch Hannah Conda and Tia Kofi’s live reaction to UK vs the World crowning

Michelle Visage is the new host of Drag Race Down Under

Ru-vealed: Ten queens on Drag Race Down Under season 4

Down Under star tipped to return for new Global All Stars

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Hannah Conda and Tia Kofi watch the Drag Race UK vs the World finale
Watch Hannah and Tia’s reaction to Drag Race UK crowning
Hannah Conda is on Drag Race UK vs the World
Hannah Conda says Drag Race UK vs the World final is ‘mayhem’
Willam and Michelle Visage against the Drag Race Down Under backdrop
Willam blasts Michelle Visage hosting Drag Race Down Under
Jinkx Monsoon
Jinkx Monsoon shares journey with facial feminisation surgery
UK and US Drag Race queens recreate Priscilla's 30th birthday
‘Hire locals’: Outcry over Drag Race stars’ Priscilla shoot
A group of queens from the Gold Coast Pride Festival's Drag Pageant at Fair Day in 2023
Join the Gold Coast Pride Festival’s fierce Drag Pageant