‘Drag Race’ star Kita Mean is heading to Broken Heel Festival

This year, legendary queer festival Broken Heel is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Since 2015, the five-day festival has taken over Broken Hill to celebrate Priscilla at her spiritual home.

As of the headliners of this year’s festival, Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean spoke to QNews about why Broken Heel is one of her favourite queer events.

What is your history with the Festival?

I first attended Broken Heel in 2018 and it was the most incredible time. Now drag is such a big cultural thing, but back then, there weren’t as many opportunities. So it was so special to be asked to travel to Australia and perform.

I’ve had quite a transformative few years, and I returned last year after winning Drag Race Down Under and also losing a significant amount of weight. It was a full-circle moment for me and also amazing to see how much the festival has grown.

What show will you be bringing to Broken Heel 2024?

I’m bringing a part of my revue show, The Queens of Drag to Broken Heel this year. The show is myself, my drag mother Tess Tickle, and a younger queen Rita Menu, so three generations of drag coming together. The show is high-energy, comedy drag and it’s got some Pricilla themes and lots of little surprises and gimmicks. It’s fabulous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broken Heel Festival (@brokenheelfestival)

What are you most looking forward to?

My sister Anita Wigl’it, who I did Drag Race with and who I’ve been best friends with forever will be performing her one-woman show Funny Girl. Anita was with me at that first Broken Heel Festival, so it’s going to be lovely to be together at the festival again.

What makes Broken Heel such a legendary queer festival?

The local community is so enthusiastic, you walk down the main street and the shops are all decorated and decked out with rainbows. Globally, we’re seeing protests and anger toward the queer community, but you don’t get any of that in Broken Hill. The locals are hugely supportive of the festival and that’s the best thing, the energy and love is just undeniable.

What are your tips for any festival ‘first timers’?

Broken Heel is different from many other festivals because you can really go at your own pace. You can chill out or have a drink, have a boogie and it’s just non stop smiles and fun. And if you can stay at The Palace during the festival, then even better.

After Broken Heel, what else do you have planned for the rest of the year?

My lips are sealed, but you may spot me on your tv screens sometime soon…

Festival Details

What: Broken Heel Festival

When: September 5-9, 2024

Where: Outback Broken Hill, NSW

Ticket are on sale now, visit bhfestival.com for more information.

Read More:

Catch the Silver City Stiletto to the Broken Heel Festival

Broken Heel Festival to celebrate Priscilla’s 30th birthday

$165k raised to restore Priscilla Queen of the Desert bus

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.