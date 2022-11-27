Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon set to make Broadway debut

Queen of All Queens Jinkx Monsoon will be making herstory with their Broadway debut in Chicago.

Monsoon joined the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2013 and went on to win the show’s fifth season.

They were crowned again in All Stars: All Winners, becoming the first performer on the show to win twice.

Making their Broadway debut in Chicago, Monsoon will take to the stage as Matron “Mama” Morton, becoming the first drag queen to play the role.

“I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Monsoon said in a statement to EW.

“The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz’, so this feels almost too serendipitous.”

“But, I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago The Musical (@chicagomusical)

In a post on Instagram, Jinkx Monsoon again shared their excitement.

I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine,” they wrote.

“I’m making my Broadway debut…we did it kids!”

Dwayne Cooper, known as Milan, was the first drag performer on Broadway. Starring in Motown and Hairspray, in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

In 2018, fellow Drag Race star Peppermint became the second drag performer on Broadway and the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in “Head Over Heels.”

Monsoon’s eight-week Broadway stint at New York City’s Ambassador Theater will begin January 16 and end on March 12.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.