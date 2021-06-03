RuPaul’s Drag Race star arrested for alleged domestic violence incident

Police have arrested RuPaul’s Drag Race star Widow Von’Du after he allegedly punched and strangled his boyfriend unconscious in a domestic violence incident.

Ray Fry performed on Drag Race as Widow on season 12, screened last year.

Police arrested him in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. They charged him with three counts of domestic assault and a fourth count of attempted domestic assault.

According to the arrest report, Fry came home intoxicated last Friday to find her boyfriend sleeping there without her permission.

The drag queen’s boyfriend told police his partner punched him in the face multiple times, strangled him, and dragged him across the floor.

At one point, the man became unconscious and lost a lot of blood, he told police.

He then ran out of the house and later presented at a hospital and received 14 stitches for the wounds he sustained.

After police officers observed the man’s injuries they then issued a warrant for Fry’s arrest.

Widow Von’Du under house arrest after incident

A bystander recorded a video of Fry’s arrest apparently while in full drag and posted it to Twitter.

In the video, Fry claims he was the one who was “assaulted in my own apartment” and the altercation was him “defending myself in my apartment.”

“You’re taking me down because I was assaulted in my own apartment as someone else would not understand that his privilege does not extend to my apartment,” he said.

Fry was released on Tuesday after posting a $5,000 bond.

The performer is now under house arrest and can’t contact the victim nor any witnesses to the incident.

He will return court for a bond review hearing on June 7.

