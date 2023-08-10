Here are the Pit Crew hunks from all the current Drag Race spinoffs

With every new iteration of the globe-conquering Drag Race franchise comes a new group of Pit Crew hunks.
And on streaming right now, there’s Drag Race México season one, Drag Race Philippines season two, Drag Race France season two, and our own RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three currently airing.
Each of the spinoffs has recruited its own cadre of Pit Crew eye candy from every region.
Take a closer look at each of the current Pit Crew from all of those seasons below, starting with Alejandro. He was the buff Kiwi flag-bearer from the episode one runway and the latest addition to join the Down Under brotherhood.
Alejandro (Drag Race Down Under)
Sean (Drag Race Down Under)
Rod (Drag Race Down Under)
Jerome (Drag Race France)
Lazaro (Drag Race France)
Pierre (Drag Race France)
Dheyle (Drag Race Philippines)
Jaycee (Drag Race Philippines)
JP Ocat (Drag Race Philippines)
Ricardo (Drag Race Philippines)
Ramvid (Drag Race Mexico)
Rodolfo (Drag Race Mexico)
Oh, Pit Crew!
