Here are the Pit Crew hunks from all the current Drag Race spinoffs

Jordan Hirst
Pit Crew hunks from Drag Race Mexico
Image: Stan

With every new iteration of the globe-conquering Drag Race franchise comes a new group of Pit Crew hunks.

And on streaming right now, there’s Drag Race México season one, Drag Race Philippines season two, Drag Race France season two, and our own RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three currently airing.

Each of the spinoffs has recruited its own cadre of Pit Crew eye candy from every region.

Take a closer look at each of the current Pit Crew from all of those seasons below, starting with Alejandro. He was the buff Kiwi flag-bearer from the episode one runway and the latest addition to join the Down Under brotherhood.

Alejandro (Drag Race Down Under)

@alejandro_roberto6 giving some island vibe#fypシ゚viral #greenscreenvideo ♬ 3:15 (Slowed Down + Reverb) – Russ

Sean (Drag Race Down Under)

Sean, the Pit Crew member from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

Rod (Drag Race Down Under)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rod (@roddickt)

Jerome (Drag Race France)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerome Rouveron (@jeromeprun)

Lazaro (Drag Race France)

Pierre (Drag Race France)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PAB🕺🏼 (@pierreantoinebrunet)

Dheyle (Drag Race Philippines)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dheyle Dizon (@dheyle)

Jaycee (Drag Race Philippines)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaycee Sahagun (@jaycee_s76)

JP Ocat (Drag Race Philippines)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@itsjammppong)

Ricardo (Drag Race Philippines)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricardo De Jesus (@ricardo_g_dejesus)

Ramvid (Drag Race Mexico)

Pit Crew hunk Ramvid Zapata from Drag Race Mexico

Rodolfo (Drag Race Mexico)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rodolfo Flores (@rodolfo.flores.794)

