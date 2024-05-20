Drag Race queen does Michelle Visage and her look is so good

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen A’Whora went to an awards show red carpet in full Michelle Visage drag this month, and the styling and makeup is unclockable.

The British queen appeared on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK with Ru and Michelle.

Earlier this month, A’Whora stepped out on the red carpet of the UK’s TV BAFTA awards as Michelle Visage. The queen later posted her amazing transformation on social media.

“What better way of celebrating mother @michellevisage as the host of the bafta carpet like dressing AS MOTHER!” A’Whora said.

“I am now taking bookings as a Michelle Visage fill-in so catch me hosting down under soon.

“As a lot of you comment on my photos ‘giving Michelle Visage’ I thought I’d truly give you the full experience! Perhaps if I’d done this for snatch game I’d of won.”

A’Whora gagged dozens of drag queens who voiced their approval in the comments section.

And Michelle Visage herself responded, “OMG OMG I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!! I love you my twin child.”

“Now THAT’S drag family resemblance,” somebody else wrote.

“Farrah Visage,” another follower commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕸 A’WHORA 🕷 (@awhora)

Michelle Visage is new host of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Two months ago Michelle Visage confirmed she was officially taking over as host of the newly-retitled Drag Race Down Under.

RuPaul announced he was stepping down from the gig for season four in a big shake-up for the show.

After months of gossip, production company World of Wonder explained how the new arrangement will work. Michelle and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson are still regulars on season four’s judging panel.

As well as the usual celebrity guest judges, they’ll be joined by a rotating roster of Down Under queens, in a first for the show.

The lineup of ten new queens, including our Aussies from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, have leaked online and will be officially confirmed soon.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four will stream in Australia on Stan later this year.

Lots more on Drag Race Down Under:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.