Drag Race Mexico: Did I just watch the best Drag Race ever?

Limited Spoilers! Drag Race Mexico Season 1 Episode 8 might just be the best Drag Race episode I’ve ever watched. Certainly, I count Matraka and Gala Varo’s lip sync as the best in Drag Race Herstory.

In a life of notably low achievement, I can at least claim to have watched every episode of every Drag Race edition. (Even Queen of the Universe Season 2 if Drag Race still admits to that. I note that for a while the QotU Wikipedia entry attributed the show’s demise to the writer’s strike. That camp rewriting of history is now itself herstory.)

Having worked in drag shows for many years myself, I admit to being something of a bitch as a viewer. But overall, there’s more to admire than to shade.

(OK — Down Under and Belgium would try the patience of a saint. Speaking of which, while production generally deserves more blame than the contestants, WTF was that Down Under? When do prosecutors lay charges over the bloody slaughter of Murder on the Dancefloor? Criminal! The responsible queens must perform some form of penance. Perhaps placed in a pillory and pelted with eco-friendly biodegradable glitter while watching Belgium on a loop.)

Drag Race Mexico

Of the currently streaming franchises, I’m loving both Drag Race Mexico and Drag Race Philippines. But Drag Race Mexico Season 1 Episode 8 ‘Levi’s Runway’ is special.

The Drag Race Mexico hosts are fun. True, Valentina continues to struggle, learning the language on the job. But Lolita Banana who previously shone on Drag Race France is really coming into her own.

OMG, la inolvidable diosa marina estuvo en #DragRaceMexico❤️‍🔥@MMabelCadena nos dejaste impactadxs con tu look. Hoy un nuevo episodio de #DragRaceMexico a las 9pm Mx/10pm Co por @MTVLA, en México y LATAM míralo en @ParamountPlusMX y a través de @wowpresentsplus en todo el mundo🌎 pic.twitter.com/uMeMJi0PBq — Drag Race México (@DragRaceMexico) August 10, 2023

Episode 8 kicked off with a fun cheeky wrestling mini-challenge. (Speaking of mini-challenges! Please oh gods of WOW, by all that is Holy Michelle Visage, can we ban quick drag with blacked-out teeth and smeared lipstick from all future editions? It’s old. Real old. Not funny. Not faintly amusing. Even cringing makes my face ache.)

Lucharán de dos a tres caídas…🤼‍♀️🥊Las reinas en luchadoras fueron mi fascinación ¡Volaron pelucas! 😂🤩

Octavo episodio ya disponible en @paramountplusmx y a través de @wowpresentsplus en todo el mundo, excepto México 🌎 Disfrútalo también por @mtvla a las 9 pm Mx|10 pm Co 📺 pic.twitter.com/70LVBIi3Oe — Drag Race México (@DragRaceMexico) August 11, 2023

The sewing challenge

Then the sewing challenge — the Levi’s Runway.

To. Die. For.

Giving the queens actual clothing items to work from offered them an opportunity to build structured garments that belonged on the runway. And let it be said, the queens seized the day. Not a single loser.

The judging

Wow! A masterclass. Instead of the contrived and convoluted narratives so often witnessed back at US home base, the Mexico Drag Race production team rolled with the punches, tweaked the formula and allowed the river to find its own course. Perfectly called.

Matraka & Gala Varo: the lip sync

What is there to say? Amazing. This lip sync battle truly belongs in Drag Race Herstory. Matraka and Gala Varo are, as Lolita Banana likes to say, I-CON-IC!

bizcochito lipsync en drag race mexico meu deus pic.twitter.com/xttz8LBDXC — Bebe Rexha Negreira ☆⋆ (@PELAGlO) August 10, 2023

