Drag Race Interview: Scarlet Adams – Cancel or Conversation?

There’s not no doubt about it. Scarlet Adams slayed the drag race down under competition. After a nail biting finale Scarlet sat down to chat about her time on the show.

From the moment she entered the work room it was clear that Scarlet Adams was here to slay the competition.

As the weeks went by Scarlet continued to impress. Racking up an incredible three wins as she leapt into the finale.

However, things did not go smoothly for Scarlet Adams.

Prior to the season airing images of the queen performing in many forms of cultural appropriation and black face emerged.

In episode five during a work room chat Scarlet talked about her past decisions and her regrets. Generating a storm of criticism of herself and the show, everyone had an opinion.

Due to contractual obligations Scarlet Adams was unable to discuss the issue openly throughout the airing of the program.

However with the final episode out of the way she was able to have a more candid discussion with Michael James.

In her interview with Qnews Scarlet addresses the issue. She discusses the conversations she has had with First Nations communities and the fallout since.

Watch the full interview with Scarlet Adams below.

