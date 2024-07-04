Celebrities

Drag Race France star Kitty Space comes out as trans

Drag Race France
Image: World of Wonder

Kitty Space of Drag Race France season two fame has come out as trans in an emotional Instagram post.

“My name is Kiara,” she wrote.

“I’m so happy to come out as trans. It was hard to hide, but today I want to live free; to be happy by being myself.”

She continued, “What am I, deep inside: a woman living hidden while being unhappy? Or [someone who can] live free and be fulfilled? That question has been asked at length. Protect my loved ones who would take [the news of coming out as trans] badly, or protect myself?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@kitty___space)

“I chose to protect myself, and also protect those who hide and who don’t dare [to come out],” Kitty concluded.

“Let’s live free.”

Kitty Space was the first Asian queen to compete on Drag Race France following her casting in season 2 and finished in ninth place.
Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sophia Bush Ashlyn Harris
Sophia Bush on embracing her queerness
coming out to granny
Coming out to Granny – a personal memoire of the 1970s
Artwork of Edward Thomas Ryan in his obituary
Veteran comes out in own obituary to ‘finally rest in peace’
Jessica Gunning
Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning comes out as ‘big, old gay’
billie Eilish
Billie Eilish on embracing her sexuality: ‘I wanted my face in a vagina’
Australian gay country singer Michael Waugh stands in a tan jacket with a country landscape behind him.
Meet Australia’s gay country music star: Michael Waugh