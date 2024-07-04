Drag Race France star Kitty Space comes out as trans

Kitty Space of Drag Race France season two fame has come out as trans in an emotional Instagram post.
“My name is Kiara,” she wrote.
“I’m so happy to come out as trans. It was hard to hide, but today I want to live free; to be happy by being myself.”
She continued, “What am I, deep inside: a woman living hidden while being unhappy? Or [someone who can] live free and be fulfilled? That question has been asked at length. Protect my loved ones who would take [the news of coming out as trans] badly, or protect myself?”
“I chose to protect myself, and also protect those who hide and who don’t dare [to come out],” Kitty concluded.
“Let’s live free.”
