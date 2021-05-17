TV

Drag Race España’s Pit Crew includes a pair of twins and ay, dios mío

The Drag Race empire is continuing its global reign with the imminent launch of Drag Race España, showcasing Spanish drag to the world.

In two weeks tims, the new version will debut the 10 drag queens vying for the inaugural title.

The queens are Arantxa Castilla-La-Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Vulcano, Hugáceo Crujiente and Inti. Rounding out the cast are Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria and The Macarena (yes, named after the 90s song).

The show will be presented by Spanish drag legend Supremme de Luxe. Joining her on the judging panel is actor and directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking.

The Spanish Drag Race spin-off is launching in just a few weeks. It follows in the footsteps of spin-offs in the UK, Canada, Holland, Thailand and Australia.

Australians can stream Drag Race España from May 30 on streaming service WOW Presents Plus.

And as we know, each new iteration of the show brings a new crop of Pit Crew members.

Ahead of the show’s debut, World of Wonder has revealed the twelve (!) Spanish newcomers officially joining the Drag Race brotherhood.

Get a closer look at the Drag Race España Pit Crew below:

David

The Perez Twins

Tomi

Josdavo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @josdavvo

Arthur

Antonio

Ele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ele SanMi (@ele_sanmi)

Joseph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xoseph (@xulio_joseph)

Guillermo

Nauzet

