RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean hospitalised

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean could spend Christmas in hospital as the New Zealand drag queen fights to recovers from botched surgery.

The 36-year-old Auckland performer had travelled to Thailand to undergo tummy tuck surgery, New Zealand media have reported.

But sadly, complications from the botched procedure have left the drag queen in hospital for over a month.

Kita told Stuff she was back in New Zealand and would undergo surgery on Friday morning.

The drag queen said she still hopes to get home in time for Christmas.

But because of the hospital ordeal, Kita has had to cancel a gig at London nightclub G.A.Y and a special guest spot at DragCon UK in January.

The Auckland drag queen told New Zealand outlet Express she’s lost thousands of dollars of work due to her recovery.

“I’ve lost out on thousands of dollars of work and have spent thousands of dollars on prep for DragCon UK,” Kita told the publication.

“But you know what, I still have to count my blessings.

“There are many people in the world doing it s__t-tons worse than a queen that can’t go to a convention laying in a hospital bed.

“So I try to keep myself in check and keep the perspective.

Kita added, “It’s hard to stay positive. I’ve gone through moments of feeling absolutely broken especially as the complications were all happening in Thailand.

“My trip [to Thailand] was supposed to be 15 days, and it ended up being five weeks due to the complications.

“I’m determined to get through this.”

Kita Mean won first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Auckland-based drag queen Kita Mean was crowned the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under last year.

The drag performer co-owns legendary Auckland drag bar Caluzzi Cabaret with Down Under season one sister Anita Wig’lit.

Kita Mean recently released her memoir, Life in Lashes: The Story of a Drag Superstar.

In November, Anita Wig’lit represented Australia and New Zealand on all-star spinoff Canada’s Drag Race vs the World.

