Drag Race Down Under season 4 to start filming in Auckland

The Australian queens on season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will fly to New Zealand next week to start filming, dashing Aussies’ hopes of a move to Sydney.

Applications for the latest season of the show closed in late November. The season four queens have now been picked and their plane tickets are booked.

The Aussies will fly to Auckland on February 16 to join their New Zealand sisters. RuPaul is also back as host.

It means filming of the fourth season will be done and dusted in two weeks as Ru is due back in New York by March 4.

That week, RuPaul is releasing his memoir The House of Hidden Meanings, with Ru heading out on a US book tour in March and April.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 4 will stream in Australia on Stan later in the year.

Drag Race Down Under ‘doing our queens a disservice’

Drag Race Down Under‘s return to New Zealand comes after very poor reviews have dogged the Australasian spinoff.

The show has filmed in Auckland ever since the first season during the pandemic in early 2021.

But now even some New Zealand queens want Australia to produce the show, according to an Auckland drag whistleblower.

The anonymous drag queen wrote in a scathing op-ed in local outlet Express last October that the show’s “poor production decisions” are “not good enough” and “doing our queens a disservice on the world stage”.

“It’s hard to believe that if an Australian production company took over for season four, things wouldn’t improve,” the queen wrote.

Two Aussies are returning to RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise

Last September, drag queen Isis Avis Loren won season three of Down Under.

Isis was the first Australian queen to win the series, following two Kiwis, Kita Mean and Spankie Jackzon.

Next week, Sydney’s Hannah Conda – a Down Under season two runner-up – will compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

Season two of the UK-based series will premiere in Australia on Stan this Saturday (February 10).

Later this year, another standout Drag Race Down Under queen is set to return to the franchise’s new Global All-Stars spinoff.

