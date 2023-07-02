Drag Race Down Under season 3 queens sound off in new clips

The ten drag queens on the new lineup of the upcoming season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under have introduced themselves in their Meet the Queens videos.

Stan finally confirmed the new lineup for the show’s upcoming season on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the new crop of drag queens filmed the series in Auckland, with RuPaul and returning judges Michelle Visage and Aussie comic Rhys Nicholson.

Vying for the crown this year are New Zealand and Australian performers Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze and Rita Menu.

Streaming service Stan has released all ten performers’ Meet the Queens videos below. In the new clips, all the drag queens discuss their drag, their names, and their hometowns ahead of the new season.

The third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming in Australia on Stan from July 28.

Bumpa Love (Melbourne, VIC)

Amyl (Sydney, NSW)

Rita Menu (Hamilton, NZ)

Isis Avis Loren (Melbourne, VIC)

Gabriella Labucci (Ballarat, VIC)

Flor (Auckland, NZ)

Ashley Madison (Melbourne, VIC)

Hollywould Star (Sydney, NSW)

Ivory Glaze (Sydney, NSW)

Ivanna Drink (Auckland, NZ)

On Thursday, RuPaul said of the upcoming Drag Race Down Under season, “Australasian drag is filled with heart and humour.

“I’m thrilled to share my season three queens with the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.”

