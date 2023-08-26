Drag Race Down Under: Reading is what?

I did entertain some hope for Drag Race Down Under Season Three. There seemed to be some talent. And better costumes. But Hunty, you get accepted for Drag Race and don’t prepare some reads? Reading is what? Fundafckingmental!

I don’t get it. Sure… production wants manufactured and contrived drama. But the contestants have some control. They know what the main challenges will be.

Snatch Game: come up with a famous person RuPaul will recognise and take the piss.

Sewing. After all these years, queens still go on the show without the basic knowledge to stitch together even a caftan. Please!

Lip sync. At some stage, contestants will need to lip-sync. Of course, you can be accepted into the competition to be the next drag superstar even if you’ve only ever done drag in your dreams. But at least dance like no one’s watching in your bedroom mirror before sending in that audition tape.

End of bullet list because it’s SPOILER time

Reading is what?

Say it after Mother Ru!

Fundafckingmental!

The SPOILER: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under hit a new high this week.

An unprecedented achievement.

Something never before witnessed in the entire franchise.

The Pit Crew dude won the reading challenge because the reads were so bad.

Jesus! (Actually no… Jesus was eliminated.)

Drag Race fcking herstory.

FFS. If you’re auditioning for Drag Race, watch a bit of Lady Bunny on YouTube. Even watch unfunny queens spouting tired cliched old lines. Drag Queens built successful careers on tired weatherbeaten insult jokes over generations.

Listen up drag babies. Once upon a time, drag queens were so poor, that they had no sequins. They went out into the world with nothing to cover their nakedness but their wit – and sometimes, only half at that.

I despair at the possible highlights that lie in wait for Baby Drag Race Season Four. They’ve tried BMX. Perhaps prams?

