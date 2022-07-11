rupaul's drag race down under season two queens out of drag

Last week the new lineup of amazing Australian and New Zealand drag queens competing on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was finally confirmed.

Australian drag performers Beverly Kills (Brisbane), Hannah Conda (Sydney), Aubrey Haive (Melbourne), Faux Fur (Sydney), Kween Kong (Adelaide), Minnie Cooper (Sydney), Molly Poppinz (Newcastle), and Pomara Fifth (Sydney) are all confirmed for the new season, after months of speculation.

And joining the Aussies on the new season are New Zealand queens Yuri Guaii and Spankie Jackzon.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under filmed in Auckland earlier this year and will finally start on Stan on Saturday, June 30.

But before then, take a look at all the performers on the new lineup both in and out of drag below.

Beverly Kills

Faux Fur

Pomara Fifth

Hannah Conda

Kween Kong

Minnie Cooper

Aubrey Haive

Spankie Jackzon

Molly Poppinz

Yuri Guaii

The new crop of Australia and New Zealand drag queens filmed the series in Auckland earlier this year.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will join Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson in judging the new season.

Rhys Nicholson discussed the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under with QNews.com.au last week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two is streaming on Stan from July 30.

