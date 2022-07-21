TV

Drag Race Down Under queens have a sausage sizzle in first trailer

rupaul's drag race down under season two sausage sizzle
Stan has released the first full trailer for the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, premiering Saturday week.

The new season starts streaming in Australia on Stan on July 30. Two weeks ago, the new lineup of Australian and New Zealand queens for season two was finally confirmed.

Now in the new Drag Race Down Under trailer, we see the performers meeting each other in the werkroom, and some of RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson’s critiques on the judging panel.

We also see the queens take part in a sausage sizzle challenge, with the assistance of returning Pit Crew hunks Max and Sean.

Earlier this year, the new crop of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queens filmed season two in Auckland with RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys.

The new queens are Aubrey Haive (NZ/MEL), Beverly Kills (QLD), Faux Fur (SYD), Hannah Conda (SYD/PER), Kween Kong (SA/NZ), Minnie Cooper (SYD), Molly Poppinz (NTL), Pomara Fifth (SYD), Spankie Jackzon (NZ/MEL) and Yuri Guaii (NZ).

Last week, QNews.com.au spoke to Rhys Nicholson about his thoughts on returning for season two and the new lineup.

Stan will announce special guest judges making an appearance on the new season soon.

Last year, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under crowned New Zealand queen Kita Mean as the show’s inaugural winner.

She and her Kiwi sister Anita Wigl’it have filmed appearances in Auckland for the new season.

The new eight-episode season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming in Australia from July 30 on Stan.

