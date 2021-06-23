Drag Race Interview: Art Simone, again! ‘Give me my Logie ploise!’

During Drag Race Down Under comedy queen Art Simone entered the competition not once, but twice. After being eliminated in episode two she controversially returned two weeks later.

Audiences around the world had mixed reactions to her return. After literally leaping from a pile of trash Art Simone was announced as returning, with no explanation.

It was that return to the competition that saw her receive an avalanche of misdirected anger from fans.

Out of nowhere they felt her responsible for the decision. Which she wasn’t.

After launching herself back into the competition Art Simone took herself all the way to the end, landing a spot in the final four and our hearts.

Art continued to demonstrate just why she was brought back. Week after week she turned out stunning looks, sassy one liners and stand out performances.

Although she didn’t manage to win the crown Art Simone sat down to talk with Qnews about her time on the show as she wound down from the finale.

Talking about what exactly went down when she was eliminated and returned Art gives great insight into just much of a shock the decision was. Plus just what was behind the decision to shove things in her mouth for the talent show.

Plus she chats about her Logie winning performance when she completed two weeks of interviews about her elimination, knowing all the while she was still in the competition.

Art Simone is hilarious and heartwarming, watch below for the full interview.

