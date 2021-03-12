RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: What the queens look like out of drag

Last weekend we finally found out the amazing Australian and Kiwi drag queens competing on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Art Simone, Karen from Finance, Maxi Shield, Coco Jumbo, Jojo Zaho, Etcetera Etcetera, and Scarlet Adams all confirmed this month they’re appearing on the show.

Joining the seven Aussies are also New Zealand drag performers Anita Wigl’it, Elektra Shock and Kita Mean.

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to arrive on Stan later in the year.

Get a sneak peek at all the stars out of drag below (spoiler alert: they’re all gorgeous) and find out more about their careers outside of Drag Race Down Under.

Art Simone (Geelong, VIC)

Award winner Art Simone has done films, theatre, TV and commercials in Australia. In the US, Art’s appeared at RuPaul’s DragCon in LA and New York and also hosted World of Wonder web show Highway to Heel.

Coco Jumbo (Sydney, NSW)

Coco is a multi DIVA Award winner and a Mardi Gras party regular. Coco’s worked with Ab Fab stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, Eurovision’s Conchita Wurst, and Australia’s own Sandra Sully.

Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney, NSW)

Twenty-two year old Etcetera Etcetera is a non-binary drag artist known in Sydney as the “glamour bug”. Etcetera runs the shows at Sydney’s iconic The Imperial Erskineville.

Elektra Shock (Auckland, NZ)

Singing and dancing queen Elektra started drag in 2012 and is now a resident drag performer and theatre performer across New Zealand.

Jojo Zaho (Newcastle, NSW)

In 2015, Jojo started drag as a political response to a local councillor who claimed homosexuality isn’t part of the Indigenous culture. She marched in Dubbo’s first Central West Pride March wearing a costume she made with both the Indigenous and rainbow pride flags.

Karen from Finance (Melbourne, VIC)

One of Australia’s best-known drag stars, Karen was an original member of the cult queer cabaret Yummy. Since then, Karen has toured all over the USA.

Maxi Shield (Sydney, NSW)

Maxi has been a drag performer in Sydney for twenty-three years and the DIVA award winner is beloved for her community work, including Drag Storytime in Sydney.

Scarlet Adams (Perth, WA)

Scarlet is a burlesque performer, pole dancer, costume designer and self-proclaimed party girl. Scarlet was the first ever drag queen to enter Miss Burlesque Western Australia 2018 and then won.

Anita Wigl’it (Auckland, NZ)

Anita has travelled the world with her drag. She hosted TVNZ’s competition show House of Drag as well as the monthly live drag contest Drag Wars, with fellow Drag Race Down Under queen Kita Mean.

Kita Mean (Auckland, NZ)

Kita has worked with fellow Drag Race Down Under drag queen Anita Wigl’it hosting live comp Drag Wars, as well as hosting Kiwi TV show House of Drag.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming on Stan later this year.

