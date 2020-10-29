Drag queen’s savage clapback at Lord Mayor over trans furore

Well-known Perth drag queen Scarlet Adams has offered a brutal response to Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas’ comments about transgender people.

Zempilas, who was only elected this month, is also breakfast host at radio station 6PR.

On Wednesday he made the insensitive comments about gender and transgender people on air. Zempilas subsequently apologised after widespread backlash.

Last night, drag performer Scarlet Adams took the spotlight at The Court Hotel to lip sync Lily Allen’s 2009 protest song Fuck You.

With the transgender pride flag behind her, Scarlet tore up photos of Zempilas and welcomed a group of trans people to the stage.

“Dear Basil, this ones for you!” the performer wrote on Instagram.

“Your transphobic comments this morning on 6PR are disgusting and in 2020 we have no time for this trash. Especially not from our LORD MAYOR!

“To the wonderful Trans and Non binary people in our community. We are with you!

“You are valid and loved. Thank you for joining me on stage!”

Basil Zempilas apologises for comments, says they were ‘bad broadcasting’

Basil Zempilas apologised for the comments on-air on Thursday, and also addressed them again on Thursday afternoon.

“I made a mistake… it was bad broadcasting,” he said.

“I think transgender people should be allowed to live their lives the way that they wish to.

“And I think everybody in Australia should live their life the way they wish to.

“That’s the society that we live in, that’s the society we’ve fought hard to have available to everybody.”

