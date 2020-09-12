Drag Queens behaving badly – on both sides of the Atlantic

The UK and the US are both beset by drag queens behaving badly. In the UK, a drag performer named Kitty Litter received a fine Friday for crapping on Facebook instead of in her tray. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, armour-clad agents raided the Baltimore Eagle leather bar after drag queens at a competing venue lodged false complaints.

Kitty Litter

Kitty Litter, otherwise William Montgomery Coughlin, bills himself as ‘Liverpool’s very own Mrs Brown’ and owns Kitty’s Show Bar. Unfortunately, Ms Litter is not house trained.

Last year, a local man posted a link to a news article which mentioned that Coughlin previously stood for election as a member of the Conservative Party. Coughlin claims bar patrons subjected him to abuse after reading the article. He also alleges someone vandalised the toilets at his bar.

He later posted a video in retribution, calling the man a ‘child molester’. He also said that the man who posted the link, “interferes with young lads and leaves presents in their bloodstream.”

The judge imposed £280 in penalties and a three-year restraining order preventing Coughlin from contacting the victim.

Kitty Litter is probably lucky her drag act wasn’t on trial. Her ‘award-winning comedy’ mainly consists of slagging foreigners and telling everyone at hand to ‘f*** off.’

“We need to put a picture up there of all these f***ing transient bastards, who get all kinds off this government and do f*** all.

“I’m sick of it, coming over hear sleeping with our food and eating our f***ing men. It gets on my nerves… because they don’t f***ing deserve it!

“I’m not being horrible, because I know a lot of people are on the dole, I buy a lot of knock-off gear off them.”

Kitty is reminiscent of Pauline Hanson in Hush Puppies.

Drag Queens behaving badly in US

In the US, armour-clad agents raided the Baltimore Eagle leather bar over false complaints alleging the bar violated social distancing rules. Owner Ian Parrish told the Washington Blade he attempted to take the temperature of the agents when they entered the club.

“We’re the f***ing liquor board,” they told him.

They then pushed him aside and forced their way into the club.

Parrish said that prior to the raid he noticed drag queens from a competing venue discussing plans to lodge false complaints on Facebook. Someone then forwarded a flier advertising the Eagle’s foam party to the local authorities.

“Throw on your harness and get naughty under piles of safe, antibacterial foam on our social distance patio.”

Parrish said that he didn’t want to inflame the situation so he would not name the other bar. “But we’re talking to them since this whole incident. We started talking.”

