Drag Queen Watch: the weekly tally

With drag queens constantly in the news for the alleged harm they do to children, QNews institutes Drag Queen Watch. Each week, we will scour the news to find the people who are harming kids and present a weekly tally.

Child abuse is too serious a matter to leave to conjecture and anecdote. Let’s check out the facts, shine a light on child abuse, and expose the perpetrators.

Drag Queen Watch

Monday, police said they needed more time to access phone downloads of Chelsea Jane Edwards. In March, police charged the 28-year-old high school teacher from Brisbane’s Indooroopilly State High School with two counts of grooming and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Monday Night, 4 Corners reported on the legal tactics employed by Australian institutions to avoid properly compensating victims of child sexual abuse. The program told the story of an 11-year-old boy abused by a scout leader. Then, of a 5-year-old First Nations girl raped by a Catholic priest with a prior conviction for child abuse. And finally, a twelve-year-old boy abused by a Catholic priest who the church knew did the same thing to another boy 15 years before.

“They’re grooming kids”

Police arrested Jared Michael Boyce in 2022 among a group of men travelling in a hire truck to disrupt an Idaho Pride event. Boyce later told his mother “Don’t believe the media, mom. We were just there because they’re grooming kids.”

This week, he received a one-year sentence in Utah for possession of child pornography and sending explicit photos of himself to a 16-year-old girl.

Queensland police charged a bus driver with almost 120 sex offences against 15 children between 1992 and 2022. The accused met some of his victims through his work as a bus driver in the Redcliffe Peninsula, Deception Bay and Burpengary areas.

The book Pedophilia in the Church, released in Portugal this week, documents 148 children abused by 108 Catholic priests in Brazil since 2000. The authors describe these figures as the ‘tip of the iceberg’.

Drag Queen Watch: weekly tally, week ending June 3, 2022.

High School Teacher 1

Scout Leader 1

Catholic Priest 110

Sheriff’s Deputy 1

Bus Driver 1

Drag Queen 0.

