Drag queen slammed for shoving woman off stage in viral video

A UK drag performer has been lashed by her fellow queens after footage of her pushing a patron off stage went viral.

London-based drag queen Cara Melle encountered the woman during a drag brunch number, reportedly Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You.

As the woman danced in the performance area, Cara strides over to her and gives her a shove to gasps from the crowd.

The eight-second video clip of the moment has gone viral on Twitter, with almost 5 million views.

“That was more than just a ‘get off my stage,’” drag queen Ada Vox tweeted.

“That was inappropriate and unprofessional. If the woman was injured, which is very possible with a push like that, is also a lawsuit for both the performer & the venue with video evidence.”

Performer Vicky DeVille tweeted, “It is NEVER ok to assault a woman or anyone at a bar/drag show/anywhere.

“As a drag performer you have to adapt to your audience and environment and pushing someone to the floor is completely unacceptable.

“Imagine that was your friend, your mother, your sister. Not ok.”

However Drag Race UK star Sum Ting Wong came to Cara’s defense.

“The full story is that she is not allowed on the stage when a queen is doing a number,” she said.

“The woman had a great night, they took pics after, kiki’d, they both walked away happy.”

Drag queen Cara Melle apologised to the woman

On Instagram, Cara Melle said she apologised to the woman after the performance.

“I apologized to her, we took photos after, she is fine,” Melle said.

“She had a great time, she got two bottles of Prosecco to go home with!

“She had a fabulous time, we took pictures together, we kiki’d and I felt horribly for it. Honestly, it ate me up.

“If she ever sees this, I apologize to you. I should not have ever pushed you that hard. I’m not for violence, I’m not for abusing women, that’s never been my character.”

