Drag queen recreates Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at shopping centre

Jordan Hirst
Drag queen Taylor Sheesh performed Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Philippines
Taylor Swift fans in the Philippines don’t know if their pop idol is bringing her Eras Tour to southeast Asia, so they took matters into their own hands.

At the weekend, Swifties in Quezon City organised their own version of the stadium tour, packing out the Ayala Malls Trinoma to watch a drag queen perform the recreation.

Taylor Sheesh, a Filipino drag queen and Taylor impersonator, delivered the incredible 90-minute shopping centre gig, lip-syncing hit after hit after hit.

The drag diva had backup dancers, confetti cannons, and incredible costume changes for each of the pop superstar’s eras.

Taylor Sheesh wore a blue bodysuit for Midnights, a flowing gown for Speak Now, and a red two-piece for Red.

Videos of the crowd singing, dancing and voguing along to the Filipino queen’s Taylor Swift concert have gone viral.

“Yes I did the Eras Tour. I performed for almost 1 hour and 24 minutes. Yep, I’m that Swiftie,” Taylor Sheesh — whose social handle is @heymacyou — wrote.

“To all my fellow Swifties, thank you so much for your energy last night.”

@neonfelixe SAILOR TWIFT IM SO HAPPY THANKU SWIFTIE PH #taylorswift #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #trinomaeventcenter #theerastour #TriNoma #fyp #TikTokPromote #theerastourfestivalinmanila ♬ original sound – fene

@heymacyou Hanging asin, kinakalawang pinto.. @Swifties Philippines @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation @yzellefie Mama Nap #FYP #FYPPH #ForYou #ForYouPH #ForYouPage #ForYouPagePH #Drag #DragRace #DragRacePH #DragRacePhiliippines #DragQueen #DragArtist #TaylorSwift #Swifties #Swiftie #Swiftok #Midnights #Folklore #Reputation #SwiftiesPH #SwiftiesPhilippines #TaylorsVersion #TaylorNation #Lover #Fearless #SpeakNow #Red #Folklore #Evermore #TheErasTour #TheErasTourPH #TheErasFestivalInManila #TheErasFestival ♬ original sound – Mac (Taylor's Version)

@heymacyou Thank you forever and always @swiftiesphl and to my fellow Swifties! ✨ : @deniellesarmiento @taylorswift @taylornation #FYP #FYPPH #ForYou #ForYouPH #ForYouPage #ForYouPagePH #Drag #DragRace #DragRacePH #DragRacePhiliippines #DragQueen #DragArtist #TaylorSwift #Swifties #Swiftie #Swiftok #Midnights #Folklore #Reputation #SwiftiesPH #SwiftiesPhilippines #TaylorsVersion #TaylorNation #Lover #Fearless #SpeakNow #Red #Folklore #Evermore #TheErasTour #TheErasTourPH #TheErasFestivalInManila #TheErasFestival ♬ original sound – Mac (Taylor's Version)

Fan group organised concert to lure Taylor Swift’s attention

Swifties Philippines, a collective of the singer’s stans in the country put the event together in the shopping centre.

They organised a similar concert in Manila at the end of March to not only celebrate their love for the singer, but to send a message to Taylor herself.

The group shared the photos and footage – including the crowd chanting “We want the Eras Tour” – with the hashtag #WeWantErasTourPhilippines. Taylor, your Filipino fans have spoken!

Rumours swirl about Australian tour

The pop superstar is currently taking her Eras Tour across the US until August.

Taylor Swift is yet to announce any details about other countries, but the rumours of Australian tour dates are flying.

Meanwhile, Taylor also announced an upcoming deluxe edition of her 2022 album Midnights is on the way.

