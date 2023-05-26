Drag queen recreates Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at shopping centre

Taylor Swift fans in the Philippines don’t know if their pop idol is bringing her Eras Tour to southeast Asia, so they took matters into their own hands.

At the weekend, Swifties in Quezon City organised their own version of the stadium tour, packing out the Ayala Malls Trinoma to watch a drag queen perform the recreation.

Taylor Sheesh, a Filipino drag queen and Taylor impersonator, delivered the incredible 90-minute shopping centre gig, lip-syncing hit after hit after hit.

The drag diva had backup dancers, confetti cannons, and incredible costume changes for each of the pop superstar’s eras.

Taylor Sheesh wore a blue bodysuit for Midnights, a flowing gown for Speak Now, and a red two-piece for Red.

Videos of the crowd singing, dancing and voguing along to the Filipino queen’s Taylor Swift concert have gone viral.

“Yes I did the Eras Tour. I performed for almost 1 hour and 24 minutes. Yep, I’m that Swiftie,” Taylor Sheesh — whose social handle is @heymacyou — wrote.

“To all my fellow Swifties, thank you so much for your energy last night.”

Fan group organised concert to lure Taylor Swift’s attention

Swifties Philippines, a collective of the singer’s stans in the country put the event together in the shopping centre.

They organised a similar concert in Manila at the end of March to not only celebrate their love for the singer, but to send a message to Taylor herself.

The group shared the photos and footage – including the crowd chanting “We want the Eras Tour” – with the hashtag #WeWantErasTourPhilippines. Taylor, your Filipino fans have spoken!

And when the Eras Tour finally goes to PH I need @heymacyou to get VIP treatment. She is carrying this campaign on her back https://t.co/LCS3xiRFZe — ⁷ (@alliesonoh) May 23, 2023

this is EVERYTHING!!!!!!! The outfits?? the energy of the crowd?? OBSESSED https://t.co/kQK4Xg5bUz — Bekk's dropping everything now 7/7 (@anti_hero_____) May 23, 2023

Rumours swirl about Australian tour

The pop superstar is currently taking her Eras Tour across the US until August.

Taylor Swift is yet to announce any details about other countries, but the rumours of Australian tour dates are flying.

Meanwhile, Taylor also announced an upcoming deluxe edition of her 2022 album Midnights is on the way.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.