Drag queen meets NT croc up close during Darwin Pride Festival

A Northern Territory croc has come face-to-face with a famous drag queen during Darwin Pride Festival this week.

Sydney drag performer Wonder Mama (pictured above) has travelled to the Top End as a special guest for the festival, on in the Northern Territory.

And on a visit to Crocosaurus Cove Darwin, Wonder Mama took on the animal park’s famous “Cage of Death”.

The cage lowered Wonder Mama into the water and she met huge saltwater crocodile Leo up close.

The drag performer shared photos of the “terrifying” but “fabulous experience” to her Instagram page (scroll through them using the arrows below).

“But I was having buoyancy issues due to my chest,” Wonder Mama explained.

“You can see my boob pads floating in the tank.”

Darwin Pride Festival’s parade returns this weekend

In June, Northern Territory LGBTIQ group Top End Pride put on two major Pride Festivals. Last weekend, it was Katherine’s turn.

And now this week, the Darwin Pride Festival has officially kicked off, with a 2022 theme of “FIERCE”.

The festival will run until Sunday with events for all ages. And this Saturday (June 25), the Pride March proudly returns, beginning at 9am.

Punters will gather in Raintree Park and march to Civic Park for the free Darwin pride Rainbow Family Day.

Top End Pride chairperson Amber Sayers-Hunt said a big feature this year is a big number of youth and family events, driven by youth leaders.

“The young people of the Top End spoke loud and proudly to us,” she said.

“They wanted the march back, they want to be visible, they want to be heard, so it’s great we can offer this again in 2022.”

Punters can book for all the events through Top End Pride’s website and Facebook page. Organisers say registration for the festival events are essential.

Darwin rainbow crossing refreshed for festival

In the leadup to the festival, the City of Darwin has applied a fresh coat of paint on the rainbow crossing on Knuckey Street.

Amber Sayers-Hunt said since the rainbow crossing was last upgraded in 2018, it had begun to “look a little tired.”

“We thank the Lord Mayor and Councillors who supported our request, spoke passionately and voted unanimously for this fabulous makeover,” she said.

“This infrastructure is an important gesture from the city’s leaders to the LGBTIQA+ community.

“Its prominent position serves as a daily reminder of our community’s love, our passion, our resilience, our strength, our compassion, our fight, and our fierceness.”

Deputy Mayor says ‘everyone is welcome’ in Darwin

Darwin Deputy Lord Mayor Amye Un celebrated the start of the festival and said Darwin was “the city for people and the city of colour”.

“That’s not just a tagline, it’s a promise,” she said.

“We honour all people, and everyone is welcome in Darwin. The rainbow crossing is a symbol of our sense of inclusion and it’s also become an Instagrammable opportunity.

“The colours are vibrant and it’s looking lovely after the facelift.”

Deputy Mayor Un said the refreshed rainbow crossing will likely pale in comparison to the colourful spectacle of Saturday’s Pride Parade.

“I hope as many people come along to show their support for everyone in the parade and for the Pride Festival,” she said.

