And the winner of Miss Sportsman Hotel 2019 is…

Brisbane drag queen Gina Vanderpump has been crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2019 at the venue’s popular annual drag pageant.

After wowing the panel of judges across three rounds, Gina was named winner and presented with a crown, sash and $1000 cash prize from sponsor Smirnoff Vodka.

Drag queen Alexis Diamond was named runner-up, winning the Miss Rising Star award.

Gina Vanderpump also won the People’s Choice Award, based on social media votes.

Queensland Drag Hall of Famer Wanda D’Parke hosted and congratulated Alexis and Gina on their wins. Miss Sportsman Hotel had a “Rock Goddess” theme this year.

She also thanked the other Miss Sporties 2019 competitors Lexa Pro, Moose Steakk, Hovanna Crown, Jasonica, Miss Sparkles, Misty Valley and Mystique Matthews.

“It takes a lot of effort and guts to put a frock on, put a face on and get up on the stage,” Wanda said.

“Drag has always had a rollercoaster life of its own, but now it’s become more mainstream than ever.

“If you see a showgirl on a stage, please support them and applaud them.

“Please appreciate the effort that goes in to what they do.”

Last year, Brisbane drag performer Sellma Soul won the Miss Sportsman Hotel title.

Sellma went on to slay a Lady Gaga track during her blind audition on The Voice Australia.

Miss Sportsman Hotel is the long-running drag counterpart to the venue’s annual Mr Sportsman Hotel competition.

Earlier this year Dylan Bendall, a.k.a. drag performer Gayleen Tuckwood, took home the Mr Sporties title at the spandex-clad “Heroes and Villains” contest.

