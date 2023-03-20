An Australian drag queen has created a fierce three-piece outfit using dozens of Woolworths reusable shopping bags.

Performer Ondä Spectrum, who’s from Melbourne, repurposed the cheap Woolies green bags as fabric to create the ensemble, complete with multiple reveals and a pair of knee-high boots.

Ondä posted the first version of the ensemble online last year, describing it as “genuinely the most stressful and difficult outfit I’ve ever made.”

In new posts in recent weeks, the Melbourne drag queen showed off the progress on the final, upgraded version, featuring multiple tear-away reveals.

Ondä posted their hard work in the fierce social media posts, where the outfit has now been viewed over 1 million times.

“Well here we have it. It’s finally, properly f__ing finished after all this time,” Ondä said.

“Is that a Service 60 or are you just happy to see me?”

‘Woolworths, you have your new spokesperson’

As the amazing Instagram and TikTok posts racked up over a million views, hundreds compliment Ondä Spectrum on their fierce skills transforming the Woolies green bags.

“The reveals… the construction… the detail,” one marvelled.

“Unexpected item in the bagging area,” another follower wrote.

“Girl I feel you… fabric is f___ing expensive in Australia,” somebody else wrote.

“@woolworths_au you have your new spokesperson for just how ‘reusable’ your bags are. Give @onda.spectrum an ad,” another demanded.

“I feel like it needs a bag,” one follower joked.

“Take notes, Lala Ri,” somebody else wrote.

“Wear it to Coles,” another joked.

