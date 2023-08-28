Entertainment

Drag queen Brenda Bressed belted out a Cher classic on The Voice

Jordan Hirst
Brenda Blessed auditions on The Voice Australia
Melbourne drag queen Brenda Bressed has slayed an iconic Cher song during her blind audition on The Voice Australia.

The drag queen sang Strong Enough live during her audition last week.

As her family watched on, Brenda convinced The Voice judge Rita Ora to spin her chair, sending the drag performer forward in the competition.

Brenda told JOY 94.9 about her big performance, “I was trying to keep a game face on. I was trying to stay in the zone. The judges’ backs are turned but as soon as I walked out, the crowd saw me and started cheering because I was in drag.

“I’m no stranger to the stage, but it was just a whole different game. When those doors open and you’re told to start walking through, it’s something completely different that I’ve never faced before.”

Brenda Bressed says ‘you can’t go wrong’ with a Cher song

Brenda Bressed explained you “really can’t go wrong” with a Cher song but Strong Enough has a special meaning to her.

“During [Covid] lockdown I was part of a lip sync roulette group that we did. We did drag show online via Zoom every Sunday evening,” she recalled.

Strong Enough was in the playlist. I was still new to the scene so I wasn’t all that familiar with the camp classics.

“I fell in love with Strong Enough and ever since it’s been a staple of mine. And why not do an iconic song like that on the biggest stage?”

Brenda Bressed has since performed drag shows at Midsumma and ChillOut festivals and explained she loves the transformation of drag.

“Anyone who’s done drag before knows that it’s this level of confidence that you literally paint on,” she told JOY.

“When you step out in drag, you feel like you can do anything. It’s hard to describe the feeling that you get, but it’s just so empowering and enlightening.”

The Voice Australia continues on Seven.

 

