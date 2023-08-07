Drag King youth workshop in Marrickville this Wednesday

Marrickville Library is hosting a performance workshop for aspiring young Drag Kings aged 16 and above on Wednesday this week from 6pm.

The free ninety minute event is being held as part of the Inner West Council’s Inner West Libraries youth events and programs and is being hosted by Big Rod from The Drag Kings production company.

“Reveal your most charismatic self in this Drag King performance workshop for beginners,” organisers say.



“With award-winning drag king host, Rod, you will create a unique drag king persona and explore drag king culture, creating character, and how to build a routine. By the end of this workshop, brand new royalty will be born.”

Big Rod, AKA Laura Hart won the 2022 ACON Honour Award for Arts and Entertainment for her role in nurturing Drag Kings and for making space for queer women, trans and non-binary people to celebrate their community through her shows.

Organisers may take photographs of the audience and facilitator of this event.

What: Drag King Performance Workshop for Youth

When: Wednesday, 9 August, 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Marrickville Library and Pavilion

Patyegarang Place, 313 Marrickville Road

Marrickville NSW

Cost: FREE

To register to attend go to: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/drag-king-performance-workshop-tickets-645074123067?aff=libraryweb

