‘Drag is a right’: Kevin Bacon loved that Drag Race episode

Kevin Bacon has reacted to RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s take on his film Footloose – the prophetic Rusical Wigloose – and called out hateful drag bans in the US.

On the latest episode of season 15, the queens performed Wigloose: The Rusical, telling the story of bigoted politicians outlawing drag in a small town and an underground alliance to beat them.

Kevin Bacon took to his Instagram stories to give a “big shoutout” after seeing the Drag Race episode.

While it was filmed last year, the episode aired after Tennessee politicians caused outrage by outlawing drag performances in public a few weeks ago.

Following Tennessee, right-wing Republicans are also progressing hateful copycat laws in states including Kentucky, Arizona and Texas.

Kevin Bacon wrote on Instagram, “Big shoutout to @rupaulsdragrace’s Wigloose the Rusical.

He also praised queen Loosey LaDuca who played lead character “Heaven Bacon”.

“With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time,” the actor wrote.

“Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

Can’t stop talking about Heaven Bacon! — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 21, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is streaming in Australia on Stan.

RuPaul calls out ‘stunt queen’ politicians banning drag

In a later Instagram story, Kevin Bacon also shared a link to RuPaul’s earlier PSA calling out the hateful legislation. Kevin urging supporters to “join the fight” against the laws.

In the video, RuPaul blasted the drag bans a “classic distraction technique” by “bullies [who] are incompetent at solving real issues.”

“They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong, because that is our strength.

“Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted.

“Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office.”

