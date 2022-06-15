Drag divas host Snow Queen Bingo for The Prince Consort’s Snow Week

The Prince Consort will transform into an incredible winter wonderland – yes, with real snow – for the venue’s annual Snow Week this month.

During Snow Week, 50 tonnes of real snow will blanket the entire dining and nightlife venue in Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, June 28 through to Sunday, July 3.

And on Wednesday, June 29, The Prince Consort’s resident drag hostess Roxanne (above, far left) will celebrate with a special edition of Snow Queen Bingo, alongside drag performer Chocolate Boxx, from 7pm.

As well as amazing drag shows, the two queens will host three rounds of bingo with great prizes on offer and fabulous cocktails thanks to Absolut Vodka.

Then after the bingo, the party will continue at The Prince Consort with DJs until the early morning. In June, The Prince Consort is raising money for the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health.

So round up your crew and book a table to join Roxanne and Chocolate at The Prince Consort’s Snow Week. But get in quick, because tickets to Snow Queen Bingo will sell out.

The venue’s stacked Snow Week lineup also boasts multiple winter parties and events spread across every one the venue’s stunning and unique spaces.

There’ll also be art installations, roaming performers, special menus and great prizes.

The Prince Consort has eight incredible, unique spaces

The Prince Consort is a massive dining and nightlife venue on the corner of Wickham and Brunswick Streets, in the heart of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

The iconic, expansive venue relaunched in late 2020 after an extensive refurbishment.

Located within the venue are eight incredible, unique spaces – La La Land, 400 Rabbits Cantina, The Garden Bar, The Naughty Corner, Greaser, The Yorke Suites and The Bowie Rooms.

Get in quick and book now for Snow Queen Bingo and check out The Prince Consort’s entire Snow Week lineup at the website here.

