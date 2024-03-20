Drag Bingo GC: Longest Running Drag Event on Gold Coast

Drag Bingo Gold Coast recently celebrated its 150th show as the longest-running drag event on the Gold Coast. The staple event has been running for 6 years and is extremely popular with locals and travellers.

What makes this event different from all the other drag bingos?

The event is notably different from the average drag bingo held at the local pub. Ticket buyers can expect a full two-hour event, including fully choreographed productions and spots from the queens. Drag Bingo GC is also known for its themed events, with the recent Taylor Swift Tribute Night selling out earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Bingo Gold Coast (@dragbingogc)

100% Queer Owned

Drag Bingo GC is also 100% queer-owned. That’s something I want on my Bingo Card – my money supporting small queer-owned businesses.

Excitingly, the event also plans to expand down to Sydney in the near future.

Where can I Buy Tickets?

Drag Bingo Gold Coast runs up to three shows a month at the well-known Miami Marketta night market. A regular show features three queens as hosts for the night, along with regular DJ Vices.

You can buy tickets to upcoming events on their website here or through the Miami Marketta website here.

Related Articles:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.