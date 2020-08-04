Dr Kerryn Phelps calls for compulsory masks in public

Dr Kerryn Phelps, former President of the Australian Medical Association called last night for compulsory mask-wearing in public. She also said NSW should close the air border to Victoria.

“The thing that we can do, which is such a simple thing, is to have everyone in the community in masks.

“We need to anticipate that there will be a next wave in NSW.

“At the moment, the numbers are relatively low, but there’s nothing to say they will remain low.”

Dr Phelps made the statements in an appearance on the ABC’s Q&A.

Host Hamish McDonald asked Dr Phelps if NSW should make mask-wearing compulsory.

“We need to head towards them being compulsory.

“We know with aerosol transmission now, airborne transmission, wearing a mask is some of the best protection that you can have – you protect yourself, you protect others.

“There’s been a nonsensical debate for months now, which has been so frustrating because it has not been evidence-based about wearing masks.

“It is one of the single most responsible things that we can do as members of the community to protect each other.”

Dr Kerryn Phelps on air border

The former Member for Wentworth also suggested NSW should restrict flights into Sydney from Victoria.

“I’m concerned that there are still planes coming in from Melbourne to Sydney without any checking and with people just being asked to self-isolate in Sydney when they arrive.

“We don’t know how many people are actually doing the self-isolating when they arrive.

“There are 17 planes coming from Sydney to Melbourne tomorrow. That’s not a closed border.”

