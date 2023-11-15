Dr Heather Anderson – 2024 Rainbow Research Fellowship winner

Dr. Heather Anderson is the recipient of the 2024 Rainbow Research Fellowship for her project amplifying the history of women, trans and non-binary people in community radio.

Dr. Anderson received the award for her project Radio Rebels: highlighting the contributions of women, trans and non-binary people to the history of Queensland community radio.

The project focuses on the establishment of Australian community radio through Meanjin/Brisbane’s 4ZZZ radio station. The founding members of 4ZZZ lobbied for a nationally legislated community radio sector. This paved the way for communities across the country to establish their own stations.

There has been much history written on the establishment of community radio in Queensland, much through the story of 4ZZZ. However, a large part of this history is not as talked about.

Dr. Anderson’s work focuses on the contribution of women, trans and non-binary people in this history. While their voices were less apparent, their advocacy work behind the scenes was invaluable.

The project seeks to share the stories of the women, trans and non-binary people of Queensland community radio. It comes in the lead-up to 4ZZZ’s 50-year anniversary.

Dr. Anderson has been a community radio practitioner since the early 1990s. She is a current volunteer at the 4ZZZ community radio station.

The Rainbow Research Fellowship supports research about Queensland’s LGBTIQA+ histories. The first of its kind in Queensland, it aims to create a more inclusive telling of Queensland history.

The fellowship recipient receives $20,000 and a personal workspace within the Neil Roberts Research Lounge for 12 months. They’re also granted access to State Library’s extensive collections and library staff expertise.

