Double Bay florist Mr Flamboyant convicted of fraud

Double Bay florist Mr Flamboyant, otherwise Brennon Mrzyk, failed to appear in court on Thursday to answer a fraud charge. However, magistrate Miranda Moody convicted him anyway on the charge of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

The magistrate fined Brennon Mrzyk $2000 and order him to pay almost $2000 more in compensation to his victim.

The Sydney Morning Herald described the florist as “renowned for ghosting his couriers, staff, suppliers and creditors.”

Brennon Mrzyk began business as a florist in Double Bay two years ago. The former model quickly became ‘the florist to the stars’, renowned as Mr Flamboyant, good-looking, personable and quick-witted.

However, he also became known for not paying his bills. Among other creditors, a real estate agent told the SMH about payments made on her credit card to companies that provide fake Instagram likes. Her bank traced the payments to Brennon Mryzk.

However, the florist told another paper that the Double Bay community turned on him after he broke up with his boyfriend who was popular in the area.

“I’ve been in business more than five years now. And one thing I’ve learnt is don’t mix with fake arse bitches.

“I’m a good person, and always have been. I always put people first and was generous at the best of times and the right people who know me, know that.

“Everyone makes mistakes. I have a very successful business and we will continue to rise above this. I have a beautiful team of staff and we are about to open a new premises.”

While he didn’t show up in court, Mr Flamboyant has continued to post photos on Instagram.

