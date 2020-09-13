Dorian TV Awards livestream to toast the best queer TV of 2020

Hugh Jackman, Dan Levy, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and Laverne Cox will join queer critics in honouring the best TV of the past year in the inaugural Dorian TV Awards for 2020.

The Dorian Awards are given out by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA), and is going virtual thanks to global LGBTIQ streaming network Revry.

Advertisements

On Sunday night US time (Monday morning Australian time), GALECA’s 270 critics will reveal their picks in the Dorian TV Toast. The awards go to the stars and shows they consider the most entertaining, most visually stunning and even the campiest of the past year.

Queer favourite Schitt’s Creek, which aired its final season this year, leads with seven nominations. These include best TV comedy and best supporting TV performance for Dan Levy.

Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, the lavish reimagining of Tinseltown’s Golden Age on Netflix, is close behind with six nods, including best LGBTQ TV show.

HBO true crime film Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman as a closeted con artist, also scored four nominations.

Netflix true crime sensation Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is among the nominees for campiest TV show.

The Crown and Dead to Me on Netflix also received three nominations each.



Aussies Cate Blanchett and Hannah Gadsby join Dan Levy, Randy Rainbow, and Trevor Noah up for the Wilde Wit award. The award honours performers, writers or commentators whose observations “both challenge and amuse.”

The annual Dorian Awards are named for Oscar Wilde’s literary character of the same name.

In the past, awards have gone to both film and television titles, both LGBTIQ-focussed and general entertainment. Parasite, The Favourite and Call Me By Your Name were the last three Dorian winners for Film of the Year.

However on June 30, GALECA announced the nominees for their first separate Dorian TV Awards ceremony.

Global streaming network Revry offers great queer TV

For Australians, the Dorian TV Awards ceremony livestream kicks off on Revry on Monday September 14 from 10am EST.

Revry co-founder Christopher J. Rodriguez said hosting the event on their queer network is an honour.

Advertisements

“We believe that representation saves lives,” he said.

“While our network focuses on uplifting LGBTQ+ entertainment within queer culture, GALECA has been essential in pushing the broader entertainment industry towards increased representation of LGBTQ+ people in mainstream media.”

Streaming network Revry is available to Australians and offers a wealth of queer-focused content created by and for LGBTIQ audiences.

As well as free live streaming, viewers can also binge on-demand to their heart’s content by upgrading to Revry Premium.

To find out more, visit the Revry website here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.