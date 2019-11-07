Don’t worry, there’ll be a second season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’

UK broadcaster the BBC has confirmed RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been commissioned for a second series.

The UK spin-off of the long-running show is in the middle of its debut season. The UK version has won praise from fans for being a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

Now BBC have announced they have “opened applications to find another set of sickening queens to compete in the Olympics of drag.”

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” host RuPaul said.

“This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent. I want to see more!

“Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light.”

Three episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to go

The finale of the first season of Drag Race UK will screen on November 21.

The show’s regular judging panel is made up of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, chat show hosts Graham Norton and Alan Carr as well as regular celebrity guests.

The most recent episode saw the six remaining queens split into two girl groups.

The group Frock Destroyers – queens Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina de Campo – won the challenge with their pop banger “Break Up (Bye Bye)”.

The drag queens’ song is also currently climbing the UK iTunes and radio charts.

This week, a Drag Race superfan began petitioning for the Frock Destroyers girl group to represent the UK at the next Eurovision Song Contest.

The Change.org petition has so far attracted over 7000 signatures and counting.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream in Australia every Friday on Stan.

