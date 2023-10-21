‘Don’t Say Gay’ pollie Joe Harding off to jail

Joe Harding, the politician behind Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay ‘ legislation, is off to jail. And we’re crying. 🤣Truly we are. 😂 I’m trying to squeeze out a tear as I type.

Elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2020, convicted felon Joe Harding achieved two things during his short tenure. He sponsored the hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill which has since become a contagion in American state politics.

And he stole $150,000 of taxpayer funds.

What a man!

The ‘pious Christian’ defrauded the federal government of $150,000 in COVID relief for small businesses. Joe Harding’s crime did not consist of a mistake in paperwork or a misunderstanding of the law.

No!

He falsified bank statements from two defunct businesses and claimed he employed six non-existent employees.

An intentional, premeditated and carefully planned crime — much like his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

But Joe Harding is a ‘committed family man and pious Christian’.

Or at least, that’s what his brother, Pastor Daniel Harding told the judge when pleading for mercy for his criminal sibling.

Lock him up! Throw away the key, I say.

Trump Judge sentences Republican to 4 months!

However, Harding’s Trump-appointed judge sentenced him to four months!

Oh well. Time for reflection and prayer.

Probably not much future in politics after his release.

But he can always open a church.

Speaking of crooked pollies:

