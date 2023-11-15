Don’t miss Twenty10’s Community Celebration this Saturday

Three of LGBTIQA+ Sydney’s most important community institutions will be celebrating important milestones on Saturday at a free community event inside the National Art School in Darlinghurst.

The Gay and Lesbian Counselling Service (GLCS) NSW is celebrating five decades since its founding, LGBTIQA+ youth service Twenty10 is celebrating four decades of operation, and national LGBTIQA+ counselling service QLife is celebrating its ten year anniversary.

To mark that history and commitment to community, Twenty10 is holding a Community Celebration on November 18 inside the walls of the former Darlinghurst Gaol from 4pm to 7pm.

The event will begin with a Welcome to Country from Sydney indigenous drag legend Nana Miss Koori and will feature speakers including Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, Walkley Award-winning journalist Mon Schafter from ABCQueer, and UNSW Associate Professor and Twenty10 founder Garrett Prestage.

There will also be live performances from Fetu Taku, May Teleiai and Lyla, AJ Stanton and Constance, and music from DJs Annabelle Gasper and Lorna Clarkson.

Organisers say they would love to see people attend the free community event who have “worked, volunteered, supported, accessed, love the work of, or would love to find out more about Twenty10 inc [and] GLCS NSW.”

“We’ll be celebrating with performances, food and of course – good times! This is a special community gathering not too be missed.”

WHEN: SAT NOV 18

WHERE: National Art School, 156 Forbes St, Darlinghurst

COST: Free!

Claim your free ticket online by going to the event page on Humanitix.

