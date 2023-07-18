Don’t be a scab: Jinkx Monsoon breaks down SAG strike

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon has taken to social media to address the current strike from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in Hollywood.

In an Instagram post, the ‘Queen of All Queens’ and Doctor Who star broke down the implications of the strike, and the importance of queer entertainers and drag performers supporting those who are striking.

As a member of SAG herself, Jinkx clarifies that while she may have a vested interest, the cause goes beyond herself, and may in fact effect queer entertainers as a whole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinkx Monsoon (they/she) (@thejinkx)

‘You will be considered a scab’ Jinkx warns

Jink begins the video by acknowledging how volatile the entertainment industry can be for queer entertainers — “Especially drag artists,” as she explains:

“I know firsthand that drag artists, queer entertainers, we are not fully taken seriously yet. Especially drag artists,” she begins.

“Lots of times we’re treated like a novelty. We’re treated like we’re interchangeable with each other.”

She goes on to explain that while this makes booking work sometimes difficult, this is also the exact reason why it is necessary to not capitalise on this opportunity.

“I know as a drag artist and queer entertainer that you never know when your next gig is coming and we live off our gigs, so it’s scary to turn down work.

“But if a company approaches you right now to promote new work, to act in new work, to write for new work, and you take that job, you will be considered a ‘scab’,” she continues.

“What that means is that SAG will no longer consider you eligible to ever join the actors union.

“This could affect your career in the long run when this strike is over. Taking a job right now could prevent you from getting work in the future.”

Fellow queer performers stand with Jinkx

Followers, friends and fans of Jinkx were quick to flock to her comment section with love and support.

“Thank you Amor,” commented fellow Drag Race alum Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

Meanwhile American Horror Story hunk Cheyenne Jackson said: “Reason 4,582 why I love you. Drag queens and queer artists certainly are NOT interchangeable and it’s powerful to hear that spoken aloud. Love you Jinkxy”

However, while most of the comments were in good faith, others took aim at the star for posting the video from a dressing room where she was clearly getting ready to perform.

Jinkx was quick to clear up any misunderstandings, though.

“There seems to be some confusion in the comments,” the two-time Drag Race winner explained.

“I’m just going to comment in response so there’s no more confusion. The Screen Actors Guild is on strike. That means no new work in TV, film, voice-over, etc.

“It also means no promotion of new work. It does not apply to live entertainment.”

Which is great news for the recently announced return of the beloved Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show. Rejoice!

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.