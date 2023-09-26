Donatella Versace blasts Italy’s new anti-LGBT policies

Italian fashion maven Donatella Versace has condemned moves by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government to attack the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.

At Milan Fashion Week, Donatella gave a speech as she accepted the Humanitarian Award for Equity and Inclusivity at the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.

“Here in Italy, it has never been more important for us to champion minority voices,” she said.

“Our government is set on taking away the rights of individuals to live as they wish. We all must fight for freedom.

“The freedom to walk down the street with our heads held high and without fear, regardless of identity. The freedom to build a family and live as one wishes, and to love whom one wishes.”

Donatella Versace is the creative director of the Versace fashion house, started by her late brother Gianni Versace in 1978.

In the speech, she recalled the moment Gianni came out as gay to her when she was 11 years old.

“For me, this changed nothing. I loved him, and I didn’t care who he loved,” she said.

“His love and encouragement made me who I am.”

‘Minority voices are being attacked by new laws’

But recently, in Italy, conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has been on an anti-gay crusade, particularly against rainbow families.

Earlier this year, the government told the city of Milan to stop automatically recording both parents in same-sex couples on city registers.

Meloni’s administration has also cracked on Italian citizens accessing surrogacy legally overseas.

In June, a state prosecutor in northern Italy cruelly ordered the removal of non-biological mothers’ names from 33 birth certificates of lesbian couples’ children.

Donatella Versace called on everyone to “fight for freedom”.

“We all have to fight for freedom, at a time when transgender people still suffer terrible violence, at a time when children of same-sex couples are not considered their children, at a time when minority voices are being attacked by new laws,” she said.

“At this time, we still have a lot to do.”

She told Italian progressive politician and LGBTQIA+ advocate Alessandro Zan, who joined her on stage, “Your voice is critical in our world, and I am here to support all that you fight for.”

Donatella Versace ‘very proud’ of queer icon status

Donatella Versace also added she’s “very proud” to be considered a “queer icon”.

“I fight for freedom, equity and inclusiveness every day. I built my chosen family with unconditional love,” she said.

“My friends and my team are not defined by race, religion, age, gender or sexual orientation but by creativity, openness, joy and kindness — values that matter.

“If we were all more accepting and more understanding of one another, what an extraordinary world it would be.”

