Donald Trump’s misogynistic and transphobic slurs

US President Donald Trump called a journalist with a transgender parent “that b***h with the t****y dad.” Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington claims Trump used the misogynistic and transphobic slurs about journalist Katy Tur.

Former NBC News correspondent Katy Tur proved adept at getting under Trump’s notoriously thin skin during the 2016 presidential campaign. Annoyed with her persistent questioning, he attackeded her as ‘Little Katy’ and a ‘third-rate journalist’ during a campaign rally. She then became the target of boos from the president’s rally audience.

In her book Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, Katy Tur wrote about Trump routinely making her an object of hatred.

She also wrote about an incident before Donald Trump’s appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek.

“My eyes widen. My body freezes,” she wrote, “My heart stops.”

Misogynistic and transphobic slurs

Katy Tur’s biological father Zoey Tur is a pilot and journalist. Zoey’s work on the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the O.J. Simpson car chase brought her renown for her journalism. Two years before Trump’s presidential campaign, Zoey began hormone treatment and eventually transitioned.

According to the new book, Trump then began referring to Katy as “that b***h with the t****y dad.”

Zoey is, like daughter Katy, a critic of Trump. During the election campaign, she referred to him as a ‘fascist’ and ‘mentally ill.’

Following the revelations in the book, Zoey Tur tweeted a response at Trump, referencing Stormy Daniels much reported description of the Trump genitalia.

